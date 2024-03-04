5 Reasons Dune: Part Two Conquered The Box Office

It felt like nothing shy of a miracle when the first "Dune" managed to make more than $400 million at the box office in 2021. Not only was the movie running very counter to the Marvel method of making surefire hit blockbusters, but it was released at a time when the pandemic was a much larger factor in kneecapping ticket sales. Also, Warner Bros. decided to release the film simultaneously on HBO Max on the same day it hit theaters in North America. All of this to say, it's amazing that it made what it made. Buy why the uptick in interest with the sequel?

In short, audiences caught up with "Dune" on streaming over the last couple of years, and they clearly loved it just as much as those who saw it in theaters at the time. To that end, the recent re-release of the film generated more than $30 million just ahead of the release of "Part Two." That was our first signal that the audience for the follow-up was going to be much larger. Not only were people able to discover it on Max, VOD, and/or Blu-ray, but it even recently made its way to Netflix allowing many, many viewers to get caught up before the sequel arrived. It paved the way for a rare situation where the sequel made not just more than its predecessor, but a lot more. It's now among films like "John Wick: Chapter 2" and "The Dark Knight" that carved a similar path. Not bad company to be in.