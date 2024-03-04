Dune 2 Just Gave The Box Office Its Biggest Boost Since Barbenheimer

"Dune: Part Two" proved to be just what the box office needed. The much-anticipated sequel to 2021's "Dune" generated much interest from moviegoers all over the world. So much so that we're now looking at the biggest theatrical event in the U.S. since "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in October of last year, and the biggest boost to ticket sales that theaters have seen since the Barbenheimer phenomenon last summer. Safe to say, Legendary and Warner Bros. have another hit on their hands.

Director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" sequel pulled in a bigger-than-expected $82.5 million domestically over the weekend to go with $100 million internationally for a global debut of $182.5 million. It was far and away the number one movie over the weekend, with "Bob Marley: One Love" ($7.4 million) landing at a distant second. But that hardly mattered as the adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved science fiction novel had the biggest domestic rollout since Taylor Swift's blockbuster "The Eras Tour" opened to $93 million last October. So yes, it's been nearly five months since we've had a legitimately big box office opening for any single film.

More impressively, "Dune: Part Two" notched the biggest level of global interest in moviegoing since "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" shattered box office records when the dueling summer tentpoles opened to $344 million and $176 million globally, respectively, in July 2023. It's also worth pointing out that Villeneuve's sequel opened to a nearly identical amount as Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which has since pulled in a whopping $960 million worldwide and was nominated for a boatload of Oscars this year, including Best Picture. This is not to say it's an apples-to-apples situation, but there are commonalities between the two films. This all bodes well for this massive-scale sci-fi epic.