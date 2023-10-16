5 Reasons Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Is A Box Office Juggernaut

The Fall season has been a little bit quiet at the box office thus far, save for a couple of horror hits like "Saw X" and "The Nun II." But Taylor Swift has changed all of that with her blockbuster "The Eras Tour" concert film. Swift unexpectedly announced in late August that her global hit tour was coming to movie theaters, allowing everyone the chance to see what all the fuss was about. The move was a major surprise, particularly because it was being distributed directly by AMC Theatres. It also worked like gangbusters, as the film posted one of the biggest opening weekends of the year.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" opened to $92.8 million, per The Numbers, making it instantly the highest-grossing concert film ever at the domestic box office in mere days. Yes, that number was a little below industry projections, which had it taking in $100 million or more in North America but, for a movie with a budget in the $20 million range, this is a ridiculous home run for all involved. Theaters have a much-needed hit, Swifties get to see the tour, and AMC is getting a healthy revenue boost. So, what went right? What transpired to let Taylor Swift dominate the box office like no musical artist had before? We're going to break down five key reasons for the film's success. Let's get into it.