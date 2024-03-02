Dune: Part Two's Box Office Debut Is Twice The Size Of The First Movie

Don't underestimate desert power. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" was a modest box office success when it hit theaters in 2021, scoring a $41.1 million opening weekend and ultimately riding the sandworm to $434 million worldwide (against a $165 million production budget). That was good enough, especially with the extenuating circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and a day-and-date release on HBO Max, for Warner Bros. Pictures to green light a sequel — which is now racing out far ahead of the first movie.

Variety reports that "Dune: Part Two" has scored the biggest opening day of the year so far: a massive $32.1 million, including $12 million from previews. That's close to double the $17.5 million opening day for "Dune." The Wrap is now projecting a $75 million-plus debut, with Deadline in similar territory with a $76 million estimate. Audience exit polling has awarded the film an excellent A CinemaScore to go with its Certified Fresh critic rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Between the premium ticket sales boost from IMAX screenings and positive word-of-mouth, there's potential for "Dune: Part Two" to become 2024's "Oppenheimer." Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated (x13) biographical drama grossed $82.4 million on its opening weekend and has been so leggy that it's still playing in some theaters more than seven months later. "Dune" remained on big screens for around six months during its initial run and recently returned ahead of the sequel — as part of a smartly-crafted release strategy for "Dune: Part Two."