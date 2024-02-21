Dune: Part Two Review: A Bleak Blockbuster About Religion, Revenge, And Really Big Worms

When we last saw Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), his entire life as he knew it had been obliterated. His father, a Duke assigned to oversee the spice mines on the desert planet Arrakis, was betrayed and killed by the evil Harkonnen family. Almost all of the Atreides' soldiers and subjects were slaughtered while Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) escaped into the desert. Paul and Jessica were eventually taken in by the Fremen, the native people of Arrakis. And then the movie ended! It was a lot of setup with no real payoff.

"Dune: Part Two" picks up almost immediately where the first film concluded. Paul, who understandably wants revenge, and Jessica have gone deeper into the Fremen territory, while the Harkonnen, lead by the massive, frequently floating Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), try to take over Arrakis. Lurking in the background is the treacherous Emperor of the Universe, played by Christopher Walken, and his distraught daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). Neither Walken nor Pugh has a whole lot to do here, but it's a treat to watch Walken work — he shows up, delivers his ominous lines with a whisper, and wipes the floor with anyone he's acting against. Show 'em how it's done, Christopher Walken.

There's also a new villain on the scene: the psychotic Feyd-Rautha, nephew of the Baron. Played by Austin Butler, who has dropped his Elvis voice to do a pretty good impersonation of Stellan Skarsgård, Feyd-Rautha is a violence-loving creep with dreams of power. Meanwhile, out in the desert, Paul is becoming something else. Taking on the Fremen name Muad'Dib, Paul leads bands of Fremen fighters against the Harkonnens. Why do the Fremen follow this outsider? Because they think he's the messiah.