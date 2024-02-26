Oppenheimer's Success Proves Dune: Part Two Could Be A True Box Office Messiah

It's been a long first couple of months of 2024 at the box office. Overall, ticket sales are down 15% compared to this same point in 2023, and following the rough few years that theaters had thanks to the pandemic, this is a dangerous downturn for the industry. But a savior is on the horizon and his name is Paul Atreides. More accurately, his name is Timothée Chalamet, who leads the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated "Dune: Part Two," which finally arrives in theaters on Friday after being pushed back several months by Warner Bros. It turns out that may be a wise move, as this is now poised to be a much bigger hit than its predecessor — one that may mirror, in some ways, one of the biggest hits of last year: Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

Director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" sequel is currently expected to pull in between $60 and $80 million on opening weekend, per Variety. That would be a significant increase compared to the first film, which opened to $41 million in 2021, albeit under much worse circumstances due to the pandemic and the fact that it was simultaneously released directly to HBO Max in the U.S. Be that as it may, it legged out to just over $400 million worldwide in its original run, which was a great number for a challenging sci-fi blockbuster at that time, even given its $165 million budget.

What's interesting is that another bleak blockbuster from an auteur filmmaker recently made a great deal of money last year. "Oppenheimer," despite opening directly against "Barbie," pulled in more than $950 million worldwide en route to a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. It too boasts an incredible ensemble cast and is sort of the antithesis to much of what we've seen from blockbusters in recent years, most notably the glitzy fun of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.