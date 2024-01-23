The 2024 Best Picture Oscar Nominees: A Box Office Breakdown

It's also worth pointing out that A24 is the only studio to score two Best Picture nods. It wouldn't be surprising to see "Past Lives" get a bump at the box office as a result. As far as "Zone of Interest" goes, that movie only recently started making its way to theaters around the country, so its theatrical run is very much just beginning. This nomination is sure to help its chances in the coming weeks, so far as putting butts in seats goes. Other acclaimed A24 films such as "Priscilla" and "The Iron Claw" were shut out entirely. Given that the studio is now focusing more on movies that can deliver results at the box office, it's good that they managed to secure two of the coveted 10 slots, even if some of the studio's other films were left out in the cold.

Meanwhile, Netflix once again has a Best Picture nominee thanks to Bradley Cooper's "Maestro," a movie that got a token theatrical release to qualify for awards before being dumped directly to streaming. And much like years past, the film appears doomed to lose to another nominee, meaning Netflix is still chasing that elusive Best Picture winner. Beyond the revenue, Apple seems to understand that a theatrical release brings much-needed attention to its films. Will Netflix ever adopt that same logic?

Overall, though, these are movies that seem well-liked by general moviegoers and ones they have the opportunity to watch ahead of the big night. "The Holdovers" is already streaming on Peacock, and many of these films are readily available from the comfort of one's home. But they're also likely to be released in more theaters again, which could goose the ticket sales in the coming weeks. "American Fiction," which has been slowly expanding in recent weeks, stands to benefit the most from its nomination, it seems. "Poor Things," similarly, might be able to use this momentum to sell more tickets.