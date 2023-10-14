A24's Cult Following Won't Cut It Anymore And This 2018 Box Office Flop Can Help Explain Why

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

A24, in the span of a decade, has become one of the most trusted names in Hollywood for a certain breed of moviegoer. Though not nearly as big as legacy studios such as Disney or Warner Bros., A24 has garnered a voracious cult following. They release movies that veer far from the mainstream such as the farting corpse flick "Swiss Army Man," Kevin Smith's wild body horror film "Tusk," and the Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once." They may not make billion-dollar popcorn flicks, but they sure as heck have carved out a unique brand. That A24 logo means something to people. That carries a certain value.

Unfortunately, that value doesn't always show up on the balance sheet. Yes, A24 has had hits over the last decade, including Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and Greta Gerwig's critical darling "Lady Bird." But the studio has had more misses than hits, with director Alex Garland's "Men" and Trey Edward Shults' "Waves" serving as a couple of examples, but there are dozens. At best, many A24 films do decent business against small enough budgets, but the much-adored company has had very few films breakthrough in the mainstream.

As a result, to the chagrin of many, necessary change is coming. The company is apparently now going to look to make more audience-friendly and franchise projects in the hopes of carving out a more financially secure future. The realities of the business have finally caught up with them, it seems.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're going to look back at one A24 movie, 2018's "Under the Silver Lake," and use it as a jumping-off point to look at the larger picture for the studio. We'll look at how the movie came to be, how it went from promising to disastrous, how it's emblematic of A24's larger business, and what lessons can be learned from it as the studio preps for major change. Let's dig in.