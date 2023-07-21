Before Barbie, Greta Gerwig Directed Two Different Award-Winning Box Office Smash Hits

Greta Gerwig started out as an actor in movies like "House of the Devil" and the acclaimed "Frances Ha." In recent years, however, Gerwig has transformed into a remarkably successful director who finds herself behind one of 2023's most buzzed-about movies with "Barbie." The adaptation of Mattel's famed doll has become a downright cultural phenomenon and is poised to be one of the summer's biggest hits. While this may be the filmmaker's first foray into summer blockbusters, she has been behind the camera for major hits before, make no mistake.

Way back in 2008, Gerwig made her feature directorial debut with an indie called "Nights and Weekends." She co-directed the film with Joe Swanberg and, though received well at the time, it didn't make much of a dent commercially. Gerwig's acting career began to take off, so that's what she did for the better part of a decade. But when she finally stepped behind the camera again, this time without a co-director, magic happened. The kind of magic where a filmmaker can make something that is, all at once, commercially successful while also being widely acclaimed and decorated with prestigious awards. It's the kind of thing studios yearn for.

Gerwig went back-to-back with hits of this sort, starting with "Lady Bird" in 2017, following that up with an even bigger hit in 2019's "Little Women." In both cases, Gerwig asserted herself as the kind of filmmaker who can make commercially viable, genuine art. That's easier said than done, particularly these days. And the success of these movies is why she was given the keys to Mattel's most enduring pop-culture creation.