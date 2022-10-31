Friday The 13th Prequel Series Is Coming To Peacock From Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller And A24

After years of speculation, the "Friday the 13th" franchise is finally back on its feet thanks to some surprising names. Peacock has officially greenlit "Crystal Lake," a prequel series based on the franchise to be written and executive produced by Bryan Fuller. While exact plot details are being kept under wraps, this series will mark the first "Friday the 13th" project since the infamous lawsuit between director Sean Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller seemingly settled last year.

In perhaps even more shocking news, the series will be produced by none other than A24. Other producers include the aforementioned Miller, Marc Toberoff, and Rob Barsamian.

"'Friday the 13th' is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series 'Crystal Lake,'" said NBCUniversal streaming chair Susan Rovner in a statement. In his own statement, Fuller recounted his love for the franchise and thanked Rovner for greenlighting the series.

"I discovered 'Friday the 13th' in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since," wrote Fuller. "When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of 'Crystal Lake' under their banner."