It Sounds Like A New Friday The 13th Movie Is Officially, And Finally, In The Works

This is not a drill, horror fans: After well over a decade it seems that a new "Friday the 13th" movie is finally on the way, for real this time. Yes, it has been years and years of back and forth, rumors, hearsay, and uncertainty, but the folks at New Line Cinema just dropped a crystal clear hint that, when coupled with other recent evidence, it becomes extremely obvious that Jason Voorhees is coming back sooner rather than later.

As we can see, the studio's Instagram account is having a bit of fun here by suggesting that Jason Voorhees has learned how to use a cell phone and/or computer and is trying to send the studio a message. Whatever clever gimmick is being employed here is irrelevant. What is inescapably clear is that this is the first tease that the first movie to feature the slasher icon will be coming our way since the 2009 "Friday the 13th" remake. If I may? F*** yes. Absolutely f*** yes. It's machete time, campers.

As many fans of the franchise are surely aware, a messy lawsuit between original director Sean Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller tied up the rights for years. The finer details of the legal dispute are messy but, as was indicated last year, it seems the lawsuit has been settled. That means New Line is finally free to pursue a new film. Now the big question: what form will that ultimately take?