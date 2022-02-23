Texas Chainsaw Massacre Director Has A Few Ideas For A Sequel

Netflix released "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" last week, serving as (more or less) a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's original horror classic. It was met with, shall we say, a bit of a mixed response on social media, with many critics not being too kind to it. But it certainly generated a lot of conversation, and, as with almost any horror movie, it left the door open for more down the line. As it just so happens, director David Blue Garcia has been brainstorming ideas for a sequel.

Garcia recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of the movie's release. Without getting into spoilers (yet), the filmmaker was asked about the prospect of another adventure with old man Leatherface. While he didn't get into specifics, Garcia did explain that he has thoughts on how to continue the story.

"I've actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world. I have some really cool ideas that I'd love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one. There are also things when I watched this movie that I look back on and I wish I had done, so I've got those in my back pocket if I get to do another one. And of course, there's that teaser at the end of the film, so there's definitely a future to explore."

Legendary originally produced the movie with dreams of cashing in like "Halloween" did in 2018 but, instead, they sold it to Netflix and took the no-risk cash guarantee. Presumably, that means it would be up to Legendary and Netflix to decide on a sequel.