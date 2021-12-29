The Friday The 13th Case May Potentially Be Over

Zerner (who also played Shelley in "Friday the 13th Part III") continued to explain through the Twitter thread that the lack of petition filing doesn't necessarily mean that the parties are close to settling, nor does it mean that a new "Friday the 13th" movie is on the way. In fact, Zerner predicts Cunningham realized that filing a cert petition would have likely not gone in his favor and that it's more probable that the duos are attempting to work out a resolution without the involvement of the courts. "But I wouldn't hold my breath," he tweeted.

The rights reverting to Miller complicates things a bit because, while Miller owns the first script and the U.S. rights, Sean still owns the adult, hockey mask-wearing slasher we know and love. However, since Miller is the creator of "Jason Voorhees" as a character, regardless of his child status in the first film, Cunningham cannot legally use the character without Miller's permission, nor can he reference other aspects established in the first film like Camp Crystal Lake.

In the simplest terms possible: Miller got the U.S. rights back for the first film, but the two are going to have to figure out a way to settle if there's any chance at a new "Friday the 13th" film. Even with the case being "over," the situation is still complicated because copyright laws make about as much sense as the pizza delivery place in my neighborhood that only uses bitcoin. Miller cannot use the hockey mask, the most identifiable aspect of "Friday the 13th," and Cunningham can't use the name or the location in the United States. Delicious, delicious mess.

We will keep you updated as things progress further, but as it stands, a new "Friday the 13th" movie is still likely a long ways away unless these two can come to an agreement.