Cool Stuff: Let The Spirits In With A24's Ceramic Talk To Me Party Hand Incense Burner

This year, "Talk to Me" made quite a splash. After debuting to great reviews at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, the movie became A24's biggest horror film of all time at the domestic box office. The film, from directing duo Danny & Michael Philippou, follows the dangerous new teen trend of summoning spirits through an embalmed hand and letting them inhabit your body for roughly a minute, all so you can get a viral video out of it and make your drunk friends laugh. But of course, one of these supernatural thrills goes wrong, turning lives upside down and bringing evil into their homes.

Even though A24's brand has become associated with the highest cinematic quality, especially when it comes to horror films, the folks over there are not churning out an endless array of merchandise to capitalize on their popularity. That's why it's always worth paying attention whenever they take the opportunity to release a collectible tied to one of their titles. In the case of "Talk to Me," we're getting a replica of the embalmed hand from the movie (which is now available to watch at home), but it comes with a more functional feature than summoning spirits. Let's just say, while you could use it to burn incense in your house, there's another way to use it that might let the good times roll without having to confront evil ghosts.

Take a look at the "Talk to Me" party hand replica below.