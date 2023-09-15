Cool Stuff: Let The Spirits In With A24's Ceramic Talk To Me Party Hand Incense Burner
This year, "Talk to Me" made quite a splash. After debuting to great reviews at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, the movie became A24's biggest horror film of all time at the domestic box office. The film, from directing duo Danny & Michael Philippou, follows the dangerous new teen trend of summoning spirits through an embalmed hand and letting them inhabit your body for roughly a minute, all so you can get a viral video out of it and make your drunk friends laugh. But of course, one of these supernatural thrills goes wrong, turning lives upside down and bringing evil into their homes.
Even though A24's brand has become associated with the highest cinematic quality, especially when it comes to horror films, the folks over there are not churning out an endless array of merchandise to capitalize on their popularity. That's why it's always worth paying attention whenever they take the opportunity to release a collectible tied to one of their titles. In the case of "Talk to Me," we're getting a replica of the embalmed hand from the movie (which is now available to watch at home), but it comes with a more functional feature than summoning spirits. Let's just say, while you could use it to burn incense in your house, there's another way to use it that might let the good times roll without having to confront evil ghosts.
Take a look at the "Talk to Me" party hand replica below.
'I let you in'
Now, before you get concerned that we'll have to deal with an influx of teenagers being summoned by spirits, it should be noted that this isn't exactly like the hand that appears in "Talk to Me." First of all, it's not a real embalmed hand, because that would be weird, and potentially illegal. Secondly, we know exactly where this hand came from: the design and manufacturing brand Craighill, which sells a variety of home goods, desk tools, and even puzzles. But this is by far the strangest thing they've ever crafted.
Finally, there are two key modifications to this hand. You'll notice in the photos above that there are two holes in the hand, one in the index finger, and one right around where your thumb muscles would be. That's because this "Talk to Me" party hand replica has been created as a smoking device. If that might make it hard to receive it as a gift, you can simply tell them it's an incense burner, and it wouldn't be a lie.
This is a slip cast ceramic arm with embedded steel counterweight and black microsuede cover. It's housed safely in this stylish box featuring the names of the many who have let spirits in. Are any of them still alive? We'd like to say that we hope so, but we also want to see a lot more stories involving this hand. Thankfully, there's already a "Talk to Me" sequel in development, and we'll be using this hand to pass the time until it arrives.
If you want to get your hands on the "Talk to Me" party hand, it's available to order at the A24 shop online for $110 right now.