Talk To Me Sequel In The Works As A24 Leans Into Their Second Horror Franchise

A24 is going all in on a new horror franchise as the studio is officially developing a sequel to this summer's sleeper hit "Talk to Me." Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the film hit theaters less than two weeks ago against rave reviews from the festival circuit earlier this year. Audiences responded kindly and the studio wasted zero time in giving the sequel the go-ahead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the follow-up is aptly titled "Talk 2 Me." Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman are set to pen the screenplay, while the Philippou brothers will once again return to the director's chair. Plot details remain under wraps at this time. The first movie focuses on a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They become hooked on the new thrill of it all until one of them goes too far and unleashes malicious supernatural forces.

While it's early in the film's run at the box office, "Talk to Me" has already earned more than $24 million against a mere $4.5 million production budget. It over-performed on its opening weekend against heavy competition right in the dead of the summer movie season. It's been an impressive run so far and, clearly, A24 expects the film to continue to perform well in the coming weeks, particularly as it rolls out internationally.