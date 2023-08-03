Talk To Me Prequel Film Based On Opening Scene Has Already Been Shot

In the spirit of fellow A24 horror filmmaker Ti West, "Talk To Me" directors Danny and Michael Philippou have just revealed to The Hollywood Reporter (via Bloody Disgusting) that they already have a whole prequel to their new hit movie locked and loaded. The filmmaking siblings behind the terrifying new seance flick told THR that they've already completely shot a screen life movie about the first possessed character audiences meet in the movie, Sunny Johnson's Duckett.

"We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already," Danny Philippou told the outlet. "It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that." It's unclear at this point whether the film is another feature or a short, but it sounds like it'll follow in the footsteps of movies like "Unfriended" and "Searching" by telling poor, doomed Duckett's full story through on-screen media.

The Philippou brothers seem to be implying that there aren't official plans in place yet for distribution on the "Talk To Me" prequel, but A24 would be silly not to pick it up after the flagship film's impressive opening weekend. The movie raked in $10 million against a reported $4.5 million production budget last weekend, immediately skyrocketing up the indie distributor's list of biggest box office openings. The only other A24 film to gross more than "Talk To Me" in its first days (per ComicBook.com) is "Hereditary," a movie that the extremely dark new horror film has been favorably compared to.