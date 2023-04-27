New Street Fighter Movie Will Be Directed By Talk To Me's Danny And Michael Philippou

Legendary Pictures is wasting absolutely no time in getting a "Street Fighter" movie put together. The studio only just landed the rights to the beloved video game series earlier this month, but they've already lined up a pair of very in-demand, up-and-coming directors to bring the video game to life on the big screen once again. The filmmakers in question? Danny and Michael Philippou.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo behind A24's buzzy upcoming horror film "Talk to Me" are in final talks to direct the new movie based on Capcom's long-running series of fighting games. No word yet on who might be tapped to star, or who is going to pen the screenplay for that matter, but Legendary clearly has no intention of letting the rights waste away for months/years on end — they're springing into action. Meanwhile, the Philippou brothers just went from feature directorial debut to huge potential franchise in a hurry.

"Talk to Me" has gained a lot of traction on the festival circuit ahead of its release in theaters this summer (read our review here). What's perhaps most remarkable is that the duo managed to score what is surely a coveted gig before their first film even officially hit theaters. It was either a really impressive pitch, a whole lot of faith in what they having coming, or some combination of both. Either way, they just moved up Hollywood's list of directors to keep an eye on.