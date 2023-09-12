How To Watch Horror Hit Talk To Me At Home

Death, taxes, and low-budget horror movies becoming breakout smash hits upon release — more and more, these seem to be the only certainties in life and, needless to say, we're excited about one of them more than the others. Everything about the success of "Talk to Me" defies convention, from the unusual career trajectory of sibling directing duo Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou to the fact that a sequel has already been put into development – a rarity for indie studio A24. But the long odds haven't stopped the film from flying high and scaring the heck out of audiences around the world, and after its incredibly profitable theatrical run, horror fans are about to have the chance to catch "Talk to Me" without even having to step outside the door.

And honestly, while we here at /Film are unabashed champions of the big-screen experience, watching this particular movie at home somehow feels like the most disturbingly ideal experience. The premise of "Talk to Me" unfolds like many a genre film, with its reckless young characters gathered at a house party and dabbling with supernatural forces beyond their comprehension. In a potent and terrifying story that finds parallels between possession by spirits, grief, and the euphoria of chasing a drug-like high, we have the feeling that a lot of the film's scares will hit even harder in one's living room in the dead of night. Just a guess!

In any case, fans will now have their turn to experience this haunting tale all over again as "Talk to Me" comes to DVD, Blu-ray, and digital on demand on October 3, 3023. Read on for all the details!