Talk To Me Is Already A24's Second Biggest Horror Movie At The Domestic Box Office

Horror is one of the most exciting genres to watch at the box office, because you'll find more rags-to-riches stories there than anywhere else. Horror fans generally aren't looking for A-list stars or expensive CGI: they just want to get scared, have fun, and hopefully see something that they haven't seen before. The entry fee for making a horror movie is pretty low, which means that the market is flooded with bad low-budget horror movies. So when an indie horror movie does break through the noise, it's usually something pretty special.

Enter "Talk To Me," the feature film debut from Australian YouTuber brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, which was made for less than $4.5 million. That's not on the extreme end of low-budget filmmaking, especially for horror movies; adjusting for inflation, it's about three times the budget that Sam Raimi had for "The Evil Dead." However, it's a tenth of what Universal Pictures spent on this weekend's new horror release, "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," and "Talk to Me" grossed almost as much in its third weekend at the box office as "Demeter" made in its opening weekend.

Following an impressive $10 million debut, "Talk To Me" dropped less than 40 percent in its second weekend and added another $5.1 million this weekend – a drop of just 19 percent. That brings its domestic total to $31.2 million, surpassing "The Witch" and "Midsommar" to become A24's second-biggest horror movie ever at the North American box office. And while "Hereditary" currently still wears the crown, there's a good chance that "Talk To Me" will snatch it away.