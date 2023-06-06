Talk To Me Trailer: Teenagers Shouldn't Play With Possessed Things

After it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, "Talk to Me" quickly became one of the most highly-anticipated horror releases of 2023. Directed by twin YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, the teenage terror tale brought some big scares to the festival circuit, and sparked a bidding war that was eventually won by A24. As /Film's Chris Evangelista said in his review, "The Philippou Brothers have a great grasp on nasty, shocking, Raimi-like horror, and that goes a long way toward tipping the scales in a favorable direction." Check out the film's official synopsis:

"When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

This is a super polite way to describe what appears to be getting high off of the sensation of being possessed. Teens have been dabbling with the dark side for generations, between sleepover rituals of playing "light as a feather, stiff as a board" or the ever-popular Ouija boards, but "Talk to Me" is one of the first to approach this frightening friendship activity while factoring in social media. A24 has just released their latest trailer for the film, so if you couldn't get enough of the first one and are thirsting for some even creepier new footage, scroll below for the newest look at "Talk to Me."