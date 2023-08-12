The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Sails Into A Doomed Opening Weekend At The Box Office

There are ominous clouds gathering over the opening weekend of "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," which is rather appropriate for a film about a ship's crew who are doomed to become a mid-journey vampire snack. Made for a steep (for a horror movie) budget of $45 million, "Last Voyage of the Demeter" is set to fall short of expectations that were already set very low. Though Variety reported in the wake of Thursday previews ($750,000) that the film was heading for an opening weekend between $7 million and $9 million, Friday's numbers are now pointing to a debut of just $6.5 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a chapter from Bram Stoker's "Dracula," the film was directed by André Øvredal, who has some great horror movies already under his belt, including "Troll Hunter," "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," and "The Autopsy of Jane Doe." But mixed reviews indicate that "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is more of a miss than a hit for Øvredal, and the marketing has been pretty underwhelming. Turns out, not every movie trailer can pull off a "Smashing Pumpkins" needle drop the way "Watchmen" did.

In terms of direct competition, it's hard to make excuses for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter." Yes, the reign of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" continues, but Australian indie horror "Talk to Me" managed a $10 million debut a couple of weeks ago despite a crowded release slate. In fact, "Talk to Me" grossed almost as much in its second weekend ($6.3 million) as "Last Voyage of the Demeter" is set to make at launch (and was produced for one-tenth of the budget). So, what strange malady has afflicted this vessel?