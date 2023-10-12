Halloween TV Rights Find A New Home, And A Cinematic Universe Is Being Planned
Michael Myers is poised to make his return once again — on the small screen this time. Following a couple of weeks of behind-the-scenes bidding, Miramax has landed the TV rights to the "Halloween" franchise. The studio is now partnering with Malek Akkad's Trancas International Films on a TV show set within the universe that started with John Carpenter's 1978 timeless horror classic. But that's not all! It sounds like Miramax and Trancas are hatching an entire shared universe worth of stories.
According to Deadline, Miramax won the "Halloween" TV rights in what was described as a "heated" bidding war. A24, the studio behind hits like "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and Blumhouse, which produced director David Gordon Green's recent blockbuster "Halloween" movie trilogy, were also said to be in the running. Financial terms were not disclosed but Miramax, which has long partnered with Trancas on the films, came out on top.
The pact is described as a wide-ranging deal between the two companies who will now develop and co-produce a "Halloween" TV series. The deal also includes a first-look agreement on other TV projects for the international marketplace. Rather crucially, the outlet states that the upcoming series is "envisioned to potentially launch a cinematic universe spanning film and television." Miramax's Head of Global TV Marc Helwig will be overseeing the franchise alongside Akkad. Helwig had this to say about it:
"We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television. We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."
Akkad added:
"Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter."
The end is never really the end
No plot details have been revealed yet so anything at this point would be pure speculation. It is highly unlikely that the upcoming TV show, or anything in the potential cinematic universe, would pick up after the events of last year's "Halloween Ends." That movie, as the title implies, truly concluded that iteration of the franchise in a pretty definitive way. Jamie Lee Curtis has also been adamant that the film represented the end of the line for her as Laurie Strode. More than likely, we're looking at some kind of reboot.
Setting aside anyone's feelings on the matter, it all comes down to money. To date, across 13 films and 45 years, the "Halloween" franchise has brought in $855 million at the global box office. When factoring in other revenue streams such as cable rights, home video, and merchandise, this is easily a $1 billion property. When there is money to be made, Hollywood will always find a way to bring something back. Similarly, A24 is currently making a show set in the "Friday the 13th" universe titled "Crystal Lake" for Peacock.
With Miramax and Trancas in full control of the rights for both the big and small screen, the companies can work carefully to plan out an integrated universe, whatever that may look like. Perhaps there is an anthology component like "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" that allows them to move beyond just Michael Myers. But that white mask has too much recognition to be cast aside, so it feels like a safe bet that we'll see Myers and more familiar faces in not just the show, but whatever else comes from it.
No word yet on a possible release window for the "Halloween" TV show but stay tuned, as we'll bring more details your way as they're made available.