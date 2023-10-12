Halloween TV Rights Find A New Home, And A Cinematic Universe Is Being Planned

No plot details have been revealed yet so anything at this point would be pure speculation. It is highly unlikely that the upcoming TV show, or anything in the potential cinematic universe, would pick up after the events of last year's "Halloween Ends." That movie, as the title implies, truly concluded that iteration of the franchise in a pretty definitive way. Jamie Lee Curtis has also been adamant that the film represented the end of the line for her as Laurie Strode. More than likely, we're looking at some kind of reboot.

Setting aside anyone's feelings on the matter, it all comes down to money. To date, across 13 films and 45 years, the "Halloween" franchise has brought in $855 million at the global box office. When factoring in other revenue streams such as cable rights, home video, and merchandise, this is easily a $1 billion property. When there is money to be made, Hollywood will always find a way to bring something back. Similarly, A24 is currently making a show set in the "Friday the 13th" universe titled "Crystal Lake" for Peacock.

With Miramax and Trancas in full control of the rights for both the big and small screen, the companies can work carefully to plan out an integrated universe, whatever that may look like. Perhaps there is an anthology component like "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" that allows them to move beyond just Michael Myers. But that white mask has too much recognition to be cast aside, so it feels like a safe bet that we'll see Myers and more familiar faces in not just the show, but whatever else comes from it.

No word yet on a possible release window for the "Halloween" TV show but stay tuned, as we'll bring more details your way as they're made available.