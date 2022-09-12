Jamie Lee Curtis Insists That Halloween Ends Is The End Of The Line For Laurie Strode

With the release of John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic "Halloween," Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) became the quintessential final girl after surviving a horrifying attack by Michael Myers. Thus began a "trowma-tic" journey for the character, as Curtis reprised her role as Laurie in many "Halloween" sequels, dealing with Michael's evil time and again. When Curtis returned as Laurie Strode in David Gordon Green's 2018 "Halloween," which was a direct sequel to Carpenter's original, fans of the franchise were delighted to see their favorite final girl back in the game.

Since Green's 2018 soft reboot, Curtis has played Laurie with the same level of intelligence and perseverance that is hardcoded into the character. Although she had little to do in "Halloween Kills," the film serves as a build-up to the events of the upcoming "Halloween Ends," which is supposed to be the final entry in Green's trilogy. In an interview with Total Film, Curtis talked about embodying Laurie for one last time, and the emotional weight that accompanied the filming of the final scene. The actor said:

"I realized that would be the last time I ever saw Laurie Strode ... It was very powerful for me. I wept. David [Gordon Green] wept. We all recognized that moment, that it was the wrap for Laurie Strode and me. And this community of artists who made these movies. It was a big deal."

As "Halloween Ends" (supposedly) marks the end of the franchise, we will be seeing Laurie facing off against Michael one last time. This is understandably an important moment for Curtis — and for her character, who has been on the lookout for evil for the last 40 or so years.