Halloween Ends Trailer: Michael Myers And Laurie Strode Face Off One Final Time

Unlike many recent major releases, the team behind "Halloween Ends" actually spilled quite a bit of information about the film ahead of the trailer drop, so not everything here is a surprise. Last October, director David Gordon Green revealed that the new movie would jump four years ahead to show what Haddonfield would look like after being rocked by Covid and "peculiar politics." The filmmaker has also said that the film will be a tonal and technical departure from the previous two installments, and may include a twist ending.

Curtis, meanwhile, put it more plainly. Earlier this year, Curtis introduced the first footage from the film at CinemaCon with a simple promise: "'Halloween Ends' will f*** you up." The actor has also mentioned that the film will anger some fans, and called it "Laurie's last stand." What plot twist could possibly mess with "Halloween" fans so deeply? Of course, Laurie could die, but that's happened before, too.

The "Halloween" franchise has had a long, winding road. It started with John Carpenter's classic before taking various detours into sequels with kid-bewitching TV sets, Rob Zombie reimaginings, retconned sibling relationships, and appearances by everyone from LL Cool J to a baby-faced Paul Rudd. However, "Halloween Ends" appears to be the end of the road.

Or does it?

While John Carpenter told ComicBook.com that "this time ... they really want to end," co-writer Danny McBride thinks Michael Myers will never really die. In 2019, he told /Film, "I'm sure 10 years from now there'll be another group of knuckleheads that think they have the answer to what they should do with Michael Myers next."

Ending or not, "Halloween Ends" will premiere on October 14, 2022.