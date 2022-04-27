Halloween Ends Footage Reaction: Laurie Strode's Last Stand Will 'F*** You Up' [CinemaCon 2022]

Jamie Lee Curtis took the stage and paid respect to both the genre and the character of Laurie Strode, a character she first played in 1978 and has portrayed ever since. She even called Laurie "the most important relationship" of her career and views her as more than a Final Girl. Yes, the character holds deep meaning for Curtis herself, but she also recognizes that Laurie Strode has become a stand in or avatar for "many women who face their own figurative boogeymen."

"Horror matters," she said to the roomful of theater owners, who surely believe that, but probably for different reasons. Horror is always a driver of getting butts in theater seats, so Curtis didn't need to twist their arms on that front, but it's clear she recognizes the therapeutic side to the genre. In fact, she said it was a revelatory realization for her when she read that horror lets us confront what we can't control. That could explain why she's been so gung ho on respecting her horror roots when many A-Listers never look back after going legit.

All that said, she confirmed that "Halloween Ends" will be "Laurie's last stand," joking that, "Mom is tired." She used even more colorful language to drive that point home, stating unequivocally that, "'Halloween Ends' will "f*** you up."

To back that up, Universal showed the first footage from this trilogy capper which focused on the confrontation between Laurie and The Shape that we all want to see.

The footage went back and forth between John Carpenter's original film of young Laurie walking down the street and flashes to modern day Jamie Lee Curtis walking those same streets. Text on the screen read, "The face of fear was born 44 years ago," and, "Everything has led to this," which brought us to the meat of the presentation.