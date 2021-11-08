Halloween Ends Is A Coming-Of-Age Film Similar To John Carpenter's Christine

Speaking with Empire, David Gordon Green revealed that the John Carpenter movie he drew inspiration from for "Halloween Ends" is "Christine," and honestly, that's a little surprising! Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, "Christine" is Carpenter's movie about a killer car with a mind of its own. I suppose you could argue that the current version of Michael Myers is like that – an unstoppable killing machine. But I'm also not entirely sure how Green connects "Christine" to "Halloween Kills."

"I sent Carpenter the new draft of Halloween Ends the other night, and I said, 'If it feels too Christine, let me know,'" Green said. Again: how? "Christine" focuses on a high school nerd who connects, mentally, with the killer car. So much so that the car goes out and runs down the nerd's enemies. Is Michael Myers going to hook up with some nerdy high school kid and start bumping off his bullies? I guess that would be a change of pace!

In any case, Green added that the film is a tribute to not just "Christine," but Carpenter's work in general. "For 'Halloween Ends,' it's just a love of Carpenter," Green said. "It's more than just, 'Hey, here's a character and a community that you've created.' It's, 'Here's an appreciation of your legendary body of work.'"