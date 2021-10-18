Halloween Ends Will Be 'Very Different In Tone' From The Other Movies

I'm somewhat mixed on "Halloween Kills." I didn't hate it as much as some folks, but I didn't love it, either. I felt it was a film that had some good ideas poorly realized, and I can only hope that "Halloween Ends," the third and allegedly final film in this current series, will bring all of the elements introduced in "Halloween" 2018 and "Halloween Kills" together successfully. Right now, nothing is written in stone. As Jason Blum recently revealed in an interview with THR, the film doesn't begin shooting until January.

In that same interview, director and co-writer David Gordon Green dropped a few hints about where the series is going. Specifically, he mentioned that the third film is going to be much different from the first two:

"Yes, it is. It's very different in tone from Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills, and I think that's part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies. So I've made a point for my own interest as a fan to take different technical approaches to each of the three in this trilogy. So I'm excited to show you guys what we're working on, but we're just cooking it up right now."

Green also underlined how flexible all of this is by revealing that while they had an ending already in place for the trilogy, he recently thought up a brand new ending that he wants to add:

"I'm sure it will evolve. I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that's something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it. So no spoilers here."