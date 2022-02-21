John Carpenter Says Halloween Ends Is Pretty Definitive: 'They Really Want It To End'

Michael Myers is seemingly unkillable. There are already a dozen "Halloween" movies, with a (lucky or unlucky?) 13th installment, "Halloween Ends," on the way this October. While the title of "Halloween Ends" might suggest a definite denouement for David Gordon Green's recent trilogy — which began with the 2018 "Halloween" and continued last year with "Halloween Kills" — the franchise has been going for over 40 years, and future sequels would seem like a foregone conclusion. However, for John Carpenter, who created the franchise and executive produced and composed these last two films, there's a question mark hanging over the future of "Halloween."

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Carpenter discussed the possibility of "Halloween" continuing beyond Green's trilogy, and he sounded very uncertain about whether it would happen. When addressing that possibility, Carpenter joked: