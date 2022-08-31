The Director Of Halloween Ends Still Isn't Sure How To Make That Happen
David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy is set to (finally) put an end to Michael Myers' evil in the upcoming "Halloween Ends." Emerging as one of the most long-standing horror franchises of all time, there have been several "Halloween" entries over the years that have attempted to steer Myers' story in varying directions. Green released his first franchise entry, 2018's "Halloween," as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's beloved original. While "Halloween" continued the saga by pitting Myers against final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once again, "Halloween Kills" took an uncharacteristic route by allowing Myers to go on a full-on murder rampage in Haddonfield.
As evil does have to end at some point, Green's "Halloween Ends" will feature one last epic fight between Strode and the masked killer who has tormented her for years. However, Green understands the need to get the ending of his concluding film right, as franchise fans are expecting a compelling, eventful finale that is cathartic in some sense. Green recently spoke to Empire and said that he is still figuring out the film's ending while batting the pressure to nail it perfectly. The director said:
"It [the ending] changes every day. In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, 'What if we do this one thing'...I speak with John [Carpenter] and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it. It's exciting, uncertain, satisfying, and sad. I've enjoyed the ride but it's probably time to get off. I think we're gonna go out with a bang."
It is understandable that Green is having trouble figuring out a way to "go out with a bang," as "Halloween Ends" needs to bring the franchise's legacy full circle. After all, a carefully thought-out ending is better than a rushed one.
Will evil die ... soon?
"Halloween Ends" will most likely pick up sometime after the events of "Halloween Kills," as Laurie and her dwindling allies will need some time to recuperate from the loss of their loved ones. Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle) was last seen making his way to his childhood home and (massive spoilers ahead!) brutally stabbing Karen (the brilliant Judy Greer) before disappearing completely. Apart from orchestrating events in a way that does not feel contrived or repetitive, "Halloween Ends" needs to explain the true nature of Michael's evil and figure out a way for Laurie to put an end to it for good.
One of the biggest criticisms of Green's "Halloween Kills" was the irreverent way in which characters were killed off. While it is fun to watch Michael swing an axe at a lone figure or single-handedly overpower a group of firefighters, the senselessness of the kills ends up undermining the integrity of the characters and the plot. In fact, Green addresses this aspect indirectly in his Empire interview, saying that while "Kills" was "free-for-all, violent chaos," the final film will feature a "more intimate, atmospheric conclusion."
With Carpenter involved in the narrative process in some capacity, "Halloween Ends" will hopefully be able to capture the essence of the original, while paving its own path in the process. As Green is still figuring out the perfect way to end the saga, there's still hope for a gut-wrenching, bittersweet ending in which Laurie emerges victorious and evil does die that night.
"Halloween Ends" will arrive in theaters and on Peacock on October 14, 2022.