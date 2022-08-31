The Director Of Halloween Ends Still Isn't Sure How To Make That Happen

David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy is set to (finally) put an end to Michael Myers' evil in the upcoming "Halloween Ends." Emerging as one of the most long-standing horror franchises of all time, there have been several "Halloween" entries over the years that have attempted to steer Myers' story in varying directions. Green released his first franchise entry, 2018's "Halloween," as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's beloved original. While "Halloween" continued the saga by pitting Myers against final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once again, "Halloween Kills" took an uncharacteristic route by allowing Myers to go on a full-on murder rampage in Haddonfield.

As evil does have to end at some point, Green's "Halloween Ends" will feature one last epic fight between Strode and the masked killer who has tormented her for years. However, Green understands the need to get the ending of his concluding film right, as franchise fans are expecting a compelling, eventful finale that is cathartic in some sense. Green recently spoke to Empire and said that he is still figuring out the film's ending while batting the pressure to nail it perfectly. The director said:

"It [the ending] changes every day. In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, 'What if we do this one thing'...I speak with John [Carpenter] and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it. It's exciting, uncertain, satisfying, and sad. I've enjoyed the ride but it's probably time to get off. I think we're gonna go out with a bang."

It is understandable that Green is having trouble figuring out a way to "go out with a bang," as "Halloween Ends" needs to bring the franchise's legacy full circle. After all, a carefully thought-out ending is better than a rushed one.