Halloween Ends Will 'Make People Very Angry,' Jamie Lee Curtis Teases

Just a few weeks away from The Night He Came Home and on the eve of the release of David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills," star Jamie Curtis is here to give everyone one last scare. "Kills" is Green's second film in the resurrected, Blumhouse-backed "Halloween" franchise, a sequel to "Halloween" (2018). In it, Laurie Strode (Curtis) teams up with two other generations of Strode women to face down and give Michael Myers the sound defeat he's been needing since John Carpenter and Debra Hill originally conjured him to the big screen in 1978.

In Carpenter's o.g. "Halloween" (if you haven't seen that then I don't understand why you're here, please log off and watch the movie), Laurie Strode falls under the masked eye of Michael Myers, a former patient of Smith's Grove Sanitarium (he was a bad boy). He wreaks havoc on the town of Haddonfield, stacking up bodies including Laurie's friends — she was the only survivor along with the children she was babysitting. In Green's 2018 sequel (skipping any other sequels and all lore built in between 1978 and now), Laurie is 40 years older, and she still wants to throw down with the guy. She's out in the woods, shooting, rocking tank tops, setting up snares — she's ready.

She gets her chance, and Michael burns alive in her basement. Or does he?