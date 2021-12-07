Halloween Ends Is Bringing Back One Of The Few Survivors From Halloween Kills

Blumhouse's recent "Halloween" revival trilogy, from its beginning, has made much of the fact that they were doing away with much of the canon that characterized the nine sequels between Carpenter's '78 original and David Gordon Green's 2018 recalibration. Gone is the sibling connection between Michael and Laurie, originally mentioned in Rick Rosenthal's "Halloween II" (1981). Gone is the Vulcan mind-meld connection between Michael and his niece, as seen in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers." Outside of the odd throwback nod, the David Gordon Green-helmed films disregard most of the continuity because it was too messy.

Instead, Green, co-writer Danny McBride, producer/franchise custodian Malek Akkad and the House of Blum turn to the original to create new lore from core and peripheral '78 characters. "Halloween Kills" sees the return of Dr. Loomis (previously played by the late, great Donald Pleasence) via fantastic practical effects work, while much of the movie deals with the fallout from the inaction of a young officer who responded to the stabbing of Michael's sister Judith. With the return and expansion of legacy characters like Wallace and Tommy Doyle (now played by Anthony Michael Hall), the new films have effectively substituted one lore structure for another. It's almost as if a mythic figure requires a mythos beyond himself — and if you want more sequels, you must expand the lore and its players. If Lindsey Wallace had her way, though, the story surely would have began and ended in 1978.

"Halloween Ends" is due to be released on October 14, 2022.