That Original Halloween Character In Halloween Kills Uses Practical Make-Up, Not CGI

In "Halloween Kills," director David Gordon Green briefly takes us back to the immediate aftermath of the first "Halloween" in 1978. This enables Green to (mostly) recreate John Carpenter's shooting style. It also means that Dr. Loomis, sworn enemy of Michael Myers, gets to briefly appear. Donald Pleasence famously portrayed Loomis in "Halloween," and many of the sequels that followed. But Pleasence also died in 1995. So how do you bring Loomis back?

Practical make-up effects, that's how! This news may shock some folks because I saw multiple people on social media stating they thought the Loomis in "Halloween Kills" was some sort of digital creation; perhaps Donald Pleasence's face digitally added over a stand-in. But that's not the case. As it turns out, that's Tom Jones, Jr., the "Halloween Kills" art director, decked out as Loomis, complete with make-up effects courtesy of Christopher Nelson. We know this for a fact because Nelson posted some behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram. Here's an example:

As for Loomis' voice, that was provided by Colin Mahan, who also voiced (the unseen) Loomis in the 2018 "Halloween."