David Gordon Green's Halloween Trilogy Pays Homage To The Entire Franchise

"Curse" is also about how Michael is part of a larger magical architecture, although he is, as the film explains, actually cursed. Michael was revealed to be, essentially, a supernatural hitman for the Cult of Thorn. Thanks to the cult's Druidic markings, Michael became immortal and was forced to kill off members of his own family as a sacrifice. "Curse" also contains magic stones that can, when arranged around Michael in a circle, temporarily paralyze him. "Curse" is quite a silly film, and was notoriously re-edited beyond recognition. It was the first film to acknowledge that Michael was legitimately magical. Previously, his undying nature was chalked up to the overwhelming power of his own evil. "Ends" leans into "Curse" with its semi-magical conceit.

Another notable parallel can also be drawn between "Ends" and "Season of the Witch," and not just through the font mentioned above. "Season of the Witch" turns away from Michael and focuses on another universe entirely. "Ends" takes place in the same universe," but Michael plays a much smaller role in it. A lot of "Ends" focuses on the character of Corey, a man who accidentally took a life a few years previous, and is now bearing the brunt of Haddonfield's hate as their new boogeyman. Michael doesn't even appear until 45 minutes into the film, and even then, doesn't begin to take an active role in the proceedings until the film's third act. Both "Halloween III" and "Halloween Ends" are less concerned with Michael in particular than with the "Halloween" legacy at large.

Green may have been forming his own continuity with his new "Halloween" and the two sequels that followed, but he was clearly familiar with the rest of the "Halloween" films that came before his. Some of us are grateful he paid attention.