How To Watch Paul Giamatti In The Holdovers At Home

One of the best-reviewed movies of the fall is coming home just in time for the holidays. Director Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers" was released in theaters a month ago and there's been much buzz surrounding the film (read our review here). This is in no small part because it reunites the filmmaker with Paul Giamatti for the first time since "Sideways" nearly 20 years ago. Now, for those who didn't get the chance to see the film in theaters, Universal Pictures has announced that Focus Features' latest is available to rent or purchase on Digital.

"The Holdovers" is currently available through digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, or any number of other places. Take your pick! As of this writing, viewers can rent the film for $19.99, or purchase the film for a little extra. This is what is known as premium VOD, which sprang up during the pandemic. The price typically goes down after several weeks but the ability to watch a recent, theatrical release at home comes at a premium. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows: