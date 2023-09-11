The Holdovers Review: Alexander Payne And Paul Giamatti Reunite For This Marvellous Film [TIFF 2023]

Alexander Payne has long been one of the most respected American directors, tapping into unique stories of the human condition. From high school elections ("Election"), the abortion debate ("Citizen Ruth"), or even wine tasting ("Sideways"), Payne has a way of finding humor and heart in everything he directs. His work never really faltered until his last directorial effort "Downsizing" in 2017. While I was higher on it than most, it lacked much of Payne's signature charm that makes his movies, often about unbearable people, so irresistible.

Speaking of unbearable, one of his most prickly and obnoxious characters yet takes the lead in "The Holdovers." Paul Dunham (Paul Giamatti) teaches ancient civilizations at Barton Academy, a top-tier boarding school in the 1970s. His course is the greatest love in his life — Hunham references various points in ancient history more than he blinks, bringing an immense knowledge of his subject matter that's unrivaled. But he's an unbearable teacher, constantly befuddling his students with a teaching style that they're unprepared for, hitting them over and over with creative insults. Hunham is anything but the nurturing, even-mannered teacher that kids away from home at a boarding school would yearn for: he's aggressively by the book, tough as nails, and completely unwilling to change.

Hunham is looking forward to a quiet Christmas holiday in complete solitude — the place where he's happiest. But he's been given a task he's completely unsuited for, responsibility for the holdovers — a group of students unable, for various reasons, to go home over the winter break. Forced to take on these students, Hunham has one method of dealing with them: making them suffer as much as he does. Amongst the students is Angus (Dominic Sessa), whose mother canceled their holiday plans at the last second to go on a honeymoon with Angus' new stepfather. He's the smartest kid in Hunham's class, but also a grade-A pain in the ass, a constant thorn in Hunham's side who's been kicked out of a number of schools. If he gets booted from Barton, military school looms next.

Taking place in the early 1970s, "The Holdovers" is gorgeously conceived, looking like a lost relic from the decade, complete with period-accurate opening logos, and a beautiful, grainy texture that brings you immediately back to how movies looked then. It's wonderful to see a film look like it was shot on, well, film — even if it was done digitally, albeit with period-accurate lenses. Cinematographer Eigil Bryld's work effectively evokes the natural lighting and textures of '70s classics, capturing the audience in a warm glow of nostalgia.