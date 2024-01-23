Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Not Getting An Oscar Nomination Is Shameful, Frankly

It's difficult to argue too much with the Academy's nominees for Best Director at the 96th Academy Awards (you can read the full list of nominations here). Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall"), Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer"), Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things"), and Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest") all made impeccably crafted films, each with their own distinctive style and something meaningful to say about the times we live in. And yet, there's a glaringly obvious absence from the lineup — the woman who gave us the other half of "Barbenheimer," Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig herself is an Academy favorite, having previously racked up a trio of Oscar nods — including one for Best Director — for her first two solo directorial efforts on "Lady Bird" and "Little Women." She also snagged a nomination for her and Noah Baumbach's "Barbie" script, so it's not as though her peers are completely overlooking the fact that she took what could have been a glorified toy commercial and instead delivered a surprisingly existential love letter to Golden Age movie musicals that, as /Film's BJ Colangelo observed, "weaves the idea of Barbie within the parameters of our own patriarchal society and muses on how the expectations of women aren't so different than what is expected of Barbie."

Nevertheless, in what constitutes a real-life example of what America Ferrera's Gloria was talking about in her "Barbie" monologue about the conundrum of being a woman, it appears that directing one half of the biggest and most acclaimed motion picture event of 2023 (one that also not so secretly kept the film industry afloat during a strike that saw studio executives fighting tooth and nail to avoid treating their actors and writers fairly) wasn't enough to score Gerwig a Best Director nod.