Greta Gerwig's Barbie Ending Explained: Barbie Finally Finds Her Pointed Footing

Following an opening sequence riffing on Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," the Narrator (Helen Mirren) and the musical stylings of Lizzo walk us through the day in the life of Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), where "it is the best day ever and so was yesterday, and so is tomorrow, and every day from now until forever." Barbies hold every position of power in Barbieland, and the Kens exist to impress them. Stereotypical Barbie throws a huge party for everyone in Barbieland, but is plagued with irrepressible thoughts of death. She thinks it's a fluke, but the next day she wakes up and discovers cellulite on her thighs and that her pointed feet have dropped flat. She is sent to visit Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) for advice, who instructs her to visit the real world and figure out what's going on with the human being playing with her.

This sends Barbie on the trip of a lifetime, along with Ken (Ryan Gosling), who stowed away to join her. The duo experiences a massive culture shock once they land in Los Angeles, learning that the real world is incredibly hostile towards women. Furthermore, due to the patriarchy, men are in control. Barbie finally tracks down Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), the owners of her doll in real life, and she's devastated to learn that a lot of women actually despise Barbie, and they even blame her for many of the problems women face. As Barbie is thrown into an existential crisis, Ken is emboldened by this new reality where men rule the world, and he races back to Barbieland to inform the Kens.

Barbie takes a little more time experiencing the real world, but when the executives at Mattel hear that a Barbie is running around Los Angeles, they send a crew out to kidnap her to bring her to Mattel's headquarters in the hopes of putting her back in the box and sending her back to Barbieland for good. They almost succeed too, until Barbie panics about going back in the box and makes a run for it, sparking all of Mattel to try and catch her as she attempts to escape the building. Barbie hides out in a room behind an unlocked door, and finds that an older woman is sitting in a kitchen with a cup of tea. She introduces herself as Ruth and gives Barbie some words of comfort before sending her back out of Mattel, and into Gloria's car.