One Of Barbie's Best Scenes Is About The Weirdest (And Most Dangerous) Toys Ever Made

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie has been getting a lot of love since the "Barbie" trailer first dropped, with the comedian portraying the personification of the dolls that were loved a little bit too hard ... or the victims of eldritch horror makeovers by children. Weird Barbie wears weird clothes, has weird hair, wears weird makeup, and lives in a weird house. She's also become the guardian of all of the Barbies the Mattel corporation has taken off the shelves for one reason or another. It's delightful because it not only assures anyone who watched "Toy Story" a little bit too young that these dolls are okay and haven't been abandoned, but also because these maligned dolls are a vital part of the "Barbie" climax. By positioning these "canceled" Barbies (and Kens) as an important part of restoring order to Barbieland, it sends the message that even the people pushed to the margins by society still have value.

"Barbie" is an uproarious, existential adventure and a celebration of Barbie's 60+ year history, warts and all. If you're unfamiliar with the odd faces seeking refuge at the Weird Barbie house, allow this article to be your guide to some of the weirdest and most dangerous Barbies ever made.