How The Giver Inspired Kate McKinnon's Character In Barbie

Although we still don't know exactly what "Barbie" will be about, we've gleaned enough from the trailers to know that Margot Robbie's Barbie is trapped inside a fake Barbie world, and that she'll have to journey into our world to see what else life has in store. That decision is shown in the first trailer, where Kate McKinnon's Barbie offers her a choice. She can either choose the comforts of delusion (represented by the Barbie slipper) or embrace the uncomfortable reality that will set her free (represented by the far-less-glamorous sandal.) Unlike Neo in "The Matrix," Robbie's Barbie picks the blue pill, only for McKinnon's Barbie to bluntly tell her, "You have to want to know, okay? Do it again."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, co-writer and director Greta Gerwig explained that Kate McKinnon's character is basically the personification of a Barbie doll that's been played around with way too roughly by her child owners:

"We grew up in a neighborhood where there were a lot of girls older than me. So I had a lot of hand-me-down Barbies that had already gotten a haircut by the time I got them. It was like, 'Well, we have to do that.' It felt almost like a spiritual conduit to the world of play through that Barbie."

In the movie, it seems like McKinnon's Barbie is going to play a contrasting role: Instead of introducing the main character through the world of play, she'll be her conduit into the world of reality. "Remember that book 'The Giver,' by Lois Lowry, where the giver has all the colors and the feelings and stuff?" said Gerwig. "That's sort of what I thought about Kate's character. She would be like the giver in a way like she had the knowledge that everyone else didn't have."