America Ferrera's Big Barbie Monologue Is The Heartbreaking Sequel To One Of David Fincher's Best Scenes

This post contains spoilers for "Barbie."

David Fincher's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's novel "Gone Girl" is undoubtedly one of his best, and its riveting climax has become an all-time great movie moment. The script, also written by Flynn, maintains some of the best dialogue verbatim from the book, including the now-famous "Cool Girl" monologue. Shortly after Nick (Ben Affleck) realizes that his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) faked her own death to set him up for the death penalty, she is shown in a montage going through the steps of her crimes while narrating the ways women are forced to exist in a world that prioritizes men and requires women to behave in archetypal ways to keep them happy:

"Being Cool Girl means I am a hot, brilliant, funny woman who adores football, poker, and dirty jokes, who plays videogames and chugs beer, loves threesomes and anal sex and jams chili dogs into my mouth like I'm hosting the world's biggest culinary gang-bang while remaining a size 2 because cool girls are above all — hot."

While Amy is posited as the villain of "Gone Girl," this monologue is filled with a fit of righteous anger that is painfully relatable to any woman who has ever felt the need to squash themselves down in order to fit into whatever box society demands. It's why so many classify "Gone Girl" as a "Good for Her" film, an unofficial subgenre for stories that feature the cathartic revenge of its female protagonist, even if they're amoral or problematic.

This existence is the norm for many, but after a while, that anger turns into exhaustion and sadness. Sure, we're angry, I'm angry, but I'm also so tired of navigating a minefield of diametrically opposed ideas just to be treated with decency.

Thankfully, America Ferrera in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is here to validate.