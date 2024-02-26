What Critics Are Saying About Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve is on one heck of a winning streak these days — a "heater," as the kids might say. The director behind jaw-dropping films like "Enemy" and "Sicario" followed up his early success by turning himself into a household name, first making 2016's "Arrival" into an Academy Awards darling before unleashing "Blade Runner 2049" on the masses. Now, the filmmaker who once made a feature-length thriller about Hugh Jackman punching Paul Dano into a pulp has graduated to the blockbuster big leagues. With 2021's "Dune," Villeneuve and co-writers Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth took a classic sci-fi novel long considered to be "unadaptable" and somehow delivered a crowd-pleasing hit, one that has had audiences hungry for the sequel ever since.

Now that delays caused by the pandemic and then the writers' and actors' strikes are behind us, it's finally time for fans to inhale a handful of spice and make the trek out to theaters for "Dune: Part Two." There are plenty of reasons to expect an even bigger pop-culture phenomenon among mainstream viewers this time around, from a proper theatrical release (unlike "Part One," which had to settle for a hybrid model split between theaters and the streaming service then known as HBO Max) to an ensemble packed with practically every big name in Hollywood right now. Most of all, however, early reactions among critics who saw the highly-anticipated film weeks ago have set expectations sky-high. That sound you hear off in the distance is Warner Bros. executives and stockholders alike throwing champagne parties over the advance-ticket numbers rolling in.

With the Rotten Tomatoes score sitting pretty at a robust 97%, let's dive deeper into what the critics are saying about "Dune: Part Two" ahead of its release later this week.