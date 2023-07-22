The 70mm Print Of Oppenheimer Went On For 11 Miles, So IMAX Had To Get Creative

Social media isn't always a hellscape of hatred and profound ignorance. On far too rare occasions, it can spur wholly unexpected enlightenment.

This is what happened when IMAX shared a TikTok walking viewers through the special measures the company had to implement to project a three-hour, 70mm print of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." As you might've heard, the platter weighs 600 pounds, while the reel is 11 miles long. This is unprecedented, given that an IMAX film projector couldn't handle a platter that ran longer than 150 minutes. But Nolan is a celluloid purist, and the company knows their product's ideal format is film, so when the filmmaker asked them to accommodate a print that exceeded their capabilities, they got inventive.

In doing so, they had to soup up a 21-year-old piece of technology.

The device is the Palm Pilot m130, which has long been the go-to for the management of an IMAX projector's quick turn reel unit — and we're only talking about this because techies were tickled to see the ancient handheld device in the company's TikTok. Basically, the m130 makes sure each spliced-together reel spools out in a fleet, orderly fashion. But here's the problem: there are only 25 IMAX theaters in the United States capable of projecting a 70mm IMAX platter; ergo, a labor-intensive overhaul of these houses would be prohibitively expensive. So the most reasonable course of action was to tweak the old, reliable m130.