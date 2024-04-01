5 Reasons Godzilla X Kong Obliterated The Box Office

The first several months of 2024 were pretty brutal, with very few big movies to speak of delivering steady ticket sales. We were relying on movies like "The Beekeeper" and "Mean Girls" to keep theaters afloat. So, by the time "Dune: Part Two" arrived in early March, it was clear that audiences were ready for a big new blockbuster. That said, "Dune" is not your average sci-fi movie and isn't playing anything safe. There is an argument to be made that a large swatch of moviegoers were ready for something more traditionally crowd-pleasing. That's where "Godzilla x Kong" comes into play. It's a movie that plays well for both adult audiences and younger viewers. It's a big-budget tentpole film that is capable of playing to the widest possible audience. That's why it opened to $194 million worldwide. It's a movie that is, essentially, for everyone, and everyone was ready for it.

For as much as certain critics weren't having it with this particular movie, we're talking about a franchise that has been around for 70 years now. "Godzilla" is popcorn entertainment that has endured since the '50s. People love these characters, they love this universe, and they're prepared to meet the movies where they're at. In this case, they were very happy to appreciate an homage to the Showa era of the "Godzilla" franchise that runs in stark contrast to director Gareth Edwards' 2014 movie that started it all. The MonsterVerse is a franchise that contains many different flavors. The flavor here is one the masses enjoyed the taste of.