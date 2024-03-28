Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Ending Explained: Home Is Where You Find It

Spoilers follow.

It's sometimes hard to see, given humanity's arrogance and egocentricity, but the truth is that we all live on a shared world. The process of sharing a habitat was never an easy one to begin with, but it's something that's only become more complex and vital over the past couple years, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing issues surrounding climate change. To put it bluntly: human beings, so used to being isolated, are barely able to co-exist with each other, so what hope do the rest of the species on Earth have?

The MonsterVerse series of films, Legendary Pictures' adaptation of the "Godzilla" family of characters as well as Kong, are, generally speaking, big-budget blockbusters featuring giant monsters smashing stuff up real good. However, they've done the responsible (and, in terms of drama, necessary) thing in keeping a foot in the real world, dealing with such weighty topics as nuclear proliferation, war, climate change, and the rise of AI through the lens of sci-fi and fantasy. The latest entry in the series, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," continues this tradition even as its titular monsters (and much more) shoot deadly breath at each other and/or smash rocks on one another's heads while destroying nearly every major city.

In the previous installment, "Godzilla Vs. Kong" (also directed by Adam Wingard, making him the first MonsterVerse director to come back for seconds) the titular Titans were at each other's throats given that both are Alphas and do not share territory well. Even though they teamed up to destroy the AI scourge of Mechagodzilla, they didn't resolve their differences so much as agree to separate themselves, with Godzilla remaining on the Earth's surface and Kong going to live where his ancestors once lived, the upside-down-y realm of Hollow Earth. "The New Empire" takes a look at how such peace can be broken due to the actions of a new faction that's as greedy as they are evil, and how these creatures, like us, just wish to find a corner of the planet that they can call their own where they can prosper.