Godzilla Movie Directors Agree That Godzilla Is Basically A Giant Cat

Ever since his debut in 1954, Godzilla has been referred to in a variety of ways. There's Showa-era Godzilla, Heisei-era, Millennium Godzilla, Sexy Sporty Godzilla (okay, maybe I'm the only one referring to the 1998 Roland Emmerich Godzilla by that term), the King of the Monsters, MonsterVerse Godzilla, Big G, and so on. While the character has gone through a number of various comparisons to other species throughout his 70-year screen career, he's generally either referred to as a giant dinosaur or overgrown lizard.

One animal Godzilla has typically not been compared to before is a cat. However, thanks to the directors of "Godzilla Minus One" and the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," that is no longer true. To be fair, one reason this comparison has arrived relatively late in the character's life is because special effects technology has grown exponentially over the past few decades. Where the Showa-era Godzilla was performed by a man inside a suit (that man usually being Haruo Nakajima) and had the same limitations as a human being does, for the past 25-odd years Godzilla has been brought to life via computer generated imagery, allowing him to have a much more unique physicality, including animalistic movements.

Thus, directors Takashi Yamazaki ("Godzilla Minus One") and Adam Wingard ("Godzilla x Kong") were able to partially model their respective Godzillas on their own pets, specifically their cats, a choice that means Godzilla is now behaving in a far more delightfully feline manner than he used to.