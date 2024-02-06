The Godzilla Fans Hated The Most Was Given A Humiliating Second Death

Roland Emmerich's 1998 film "Godzilla" remains of the most widely seen in the Godzilla film series, and also remains one of the most broadly reviled. "Godzilla" is an unapologetically stupid film that has more in common with chintzy Irwin Allen disaster movies from the 1970s than it does with anything Godzilla-related. The film's ubiquitous ad campaign famously touted that "SIZE DOES MATTER," a churlish claim, given that the monster in the movie was smaller than any of the Godzillas seen to date. Indeed, the giant iguana-resembling reptile was small enough that it could slip into the subways of New York City and remain hidden for an entire day.

Emmerich's "Godzilla" was initially planned as the first of three Godzilla movies to be made by TriStar pictures, and the studio was willing to spend a lot to make the first entry in their borrowed franchise (borrowed from Toho). The budget on "Godzilla" ran anywhere from $130 million to $150 million, which was a massive fortune in 1998.

Emmerich's film made $379 million worldwide, but that wasn't enough for the studio. It didn't help that "Godzilla" was greeted with ridicule from audiences and sneers from critics; it currently holds a mere 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Seemingly wanting to school any American studio that foolishly believed they could make a Godzilla film correctly, Toho took Godzilla back and, in 1999, released "Godzilla 2000," the first film in a new rebooted timeline called the Millennium Era.

The sixth film in the Millennium Era was Ryuhei Kitamura's "Godzilla: Final Wars," meant to be the last word on Godzilla. In that film, characters noted that the Emmerich Godzilla was indeed part of the Godzilla canon, but that it was a small, weak creature that Americans only mistook for the real Godzilla.