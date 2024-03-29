Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Fits Right In With The Showa Era Of Monster Movies

Adam Wingard's new film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" has, tonally speaking, strayed far from Gareth Edwards' 2014 MonsterVerse kickoff film "Godzilla." Edwards' film was somber and sad, featuring very little "fun" monster destruction. As the MonserVerse series has progressed, however, it has crept inexorably toward a sillier tone before striking it rich with Wingard's 2021 entry "Godzilla vs. Kong." That film featured a battle between the titular titans, but also a cameo from Mechagodzilla, a monstrous robot extrapolated from the skull of the dead King Ghidorah. "GvK" also featured a fleet of human-built UFOs and a magical portal that led into the Hollow Earth, an unusual underground realm ruled by monsters.

The Hollow Earth idea is straight out of Jules Verne, but the mayhem-forward approach to a Godzilla movie comes from several of Toho's films released in the 1970s. Indeed, many critics and pundits have been comparing "GxK" to the series' Shōwa era, the "Godzilla" films made between 1954 and 1975.

It should be stated right away that the Shōwa era also began on a very somber note. Ishiro Honda's 1954 "Gojira" was an overwhelmingly sad and downbeat movie. Godzilla was not yet fighting other monsters, serving as Japan's bouncer. In the beginning, the monster was a force of destruction, an echo of the nuclear devastation wrought on Japan by the United States only a few years earlier. Japan was able to defeat Godzilla, but only after inventing a weapon of mass destruction even more devastating than a nuclear bomb. Humans won, but at what cost?

Fast-forward to 1972's "Godzilla vs. Megalon," and Godzilla is beating up a drill-handed beetle with the help of a shape-shifting robot named Jet Jaguar. It's latter-day Shōwa-era films specifically that "GxK" can be compared to.