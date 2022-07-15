Mondo's Mothra: Tokyo SOS Statue Takes Flight [Exclusive]

Last year we reviewed Mondo's super cool Godzilla 89 statue, based on the big guy's appearance from the 1989 Heisei era film "Godzilla vs. Biollante." Now we've gotten our hands on the next big item in Mondo's Kaiju line: the Mothra: Tokyo SOS premium scale statue, based on the winged one's appearance in the 2003 film "Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.," the fifth in the Millennium series.

The third and final G-film from director Masaaki Tezuka saw an angry Godzilla going up against not only Mothra but also two of her larva as well as Mechagodzilla, still battle damaged from 2002's "Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla." It also saw the return of series vet Hiroshi Koizumi as Dr. Shin'ichi Chûjô, the character he played in the original 1961 "Mothra" film and also his final feature film role.

Retailing for $375 (with payment plan available) from both Mondo and Sideshow, the Mothra: Tokyo SOS premium scale statue stands at 16-inches tall and with a wingspan of 19-inches wide, and also includes a special base that holds Mothra's egg from the film. There are many other cool aspects to this statue, so let's dive into the unboxing below!