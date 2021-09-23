Mondo's Godzilla 89 Statue Is A Monstrous Work Of Art [Exclusive]

Our friends at Mondo have sent us their latest offering, the premium scale "Godzilla 89" statue, which is their biggest collectible to date at a towering 18-inches tall and 15-inches wide. We took the opportunity to unbox this glorious piece, which pays tribute to the Heisei-era classic "Godzilla vs. Biollante" from 1989.

Directed by Kazuki Ōmori, who also helmed the 1991 follow-up "Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah," the film concerned the King of the Monsters duking it out with a monster derived from plant cells.