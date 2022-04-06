Mondo Reveals New Godzilla Posters And Jet Jaguar Vinyl Figure [Exclusive]

Released in 1989, "Godzilla vs. Biollante" became a seminal installment of the franchise's Heisei era, as it featured Biollante, a monster born from the amalgamation of Godzilla's cells, the cells of a plant, and that of a woman (!).

The "Godzilla vs. Biollante" posters are the work of Mondo regular Tom Whalen, who previously designed the regular and variant edition posters for 1965's "Invasion of Astro-Monster." The regular poster measures 36" x 24", with nine-color screenprint with metallic inks, and is priced at $55. This will be a limited print run of only 275, so you'll want to keep an eye out if you want to snag one.

Mondo/TOHO

The English variant is the same size and is an eight-color screenprint with metallic inks, and is priced at $75. This edition will have 150 posters available.

Mondo/TOHO

Both versions of the poster will go on sale on Mondo's store tomorrow, April 7, 2022, at an unannounced time. Keep an eye on Mondo's Twitter feed for when they'll go on sale.